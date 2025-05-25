Insider Updates on Suns HC Search
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have finished up their next round of interviews for their current head coach vacancy, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro:
"Second round of interviews for Suns head coaching job just finished up - most still on zoom. In next day or two finalists will be told and in person meetings scheduled," said Gambadoro on Twitter/X.
The Suns are in search of their next head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer following a 36-46 campaign.
Phoenix is currently the only NBA team to be without a head coach and will be on their fourth head coach in as many years with Budenholzer and previous head man Frank Vogel only serving one-year stints.
After replacing general manager James Jones with Brian Gregory, the Suns were able to settle their front office transition before moving on to their coaching search.
"The toughness, the physicality, all those different things, and has the ability to hold the players accountable to doing that. Playing and having a systematic approach offensively and defensively," Gregory said at his introductory press conference when asked what he's looking for in their next head coach.
"Those attributes, in addition to understanding this is what our identity is, and we're going to coach to this on a daily basis. So with that, we're going to make sure that we cast a wide net on that, and at the same time, evaluate and interview coaches from a diverse background with diverse experiences and so forth. And I think that will put us in a good position."
Phoenix is reportedly down to roughly ten names for their vacancy:
- Sean Sweeney, Dallas Mavericks assistant
- David Fizdale, Phoenix Suns assistant
- James Borrego, New Orleans Pelicans assistant
- Johnnie Bryant, Cleveland Cavaliers assistant
- Jordan Ott, Cleveland Cavaliers assistant
- Steve Hetzel, Brooklyn Nets assistant
- Micah Nori, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant
- Dave Bliss, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant
- Chris Quinn, Miami Heat assistant
NBA insider Chris Haynes dove a bit deeper into what the Suns identified as five key factors they're looking for when evaluating their options:
"Number one, they want the next coach to build a program - build a program from scratch. That's going to consist of holding guys accountable, implementing a structure and making sure there's discipline within the franchise when it comes to the players in the program," Haynes said.
"Number two, they want to make sure the coach's philosophy aligns with ownership and with the front office. Three: defensive background that is important, a defensive background. So even if you're not somebody who is specialized in defense, they want to know your defensive philosophy. And also, if you were to get the job, who would be your defensive guy? Who would be somebody that you would delegate to hold that responsibility?"
