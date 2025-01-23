Inside The Suns

Jimmy Butler Suspended Again as Suns Trade Rumors Heat Up

The Jimmy Butler saga with the Heat continues after the Suns' latest trade.

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after greeting court-side friends following the victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Miami Heat have reportedly suspended Jimmy Butler again after he missed a team flight.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on X:

"The Miami Heat are planning to suspend Jimmy Butler for two games, sources tell ESPN. Butler missed a team flight Wednesday and had plans to join the Heat tonight. Now Miami is keeping him home from its two-game road trip."

This is the second time this month that Butler has been suspended. Miami first suspended him for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team on Jan. 3 after Butler said he could not find joy playing basketball.

Now, Butler is back away from the team again one day after the Phoenix Suns acquired three protected first-round picks from the Utah Jazz in exchange for their 2031 first-round pick.

Several reports have suggested that these picks could help Phoenix better facilitate a trade for Butler.

Many potential four or five-team trade ideas are floating around since the trade with Utah, almost of which involve the Suns trading away Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause, to the Milwaukee Bucks or another team.

Phoenix is without Beal tonight against the Brooklyn Nets due to a left ankle sprain.

The Butler-Heat relationship has significantly declined since rumors of a potential trade started over a month ago. Butler seems to be forcing Miami's hand at a deal ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Suns, who have a 21-21 record on the season, are in need of change in what has been a down year thus far.

The Butler drama seems like it will only continue until a resolution comes to be.

