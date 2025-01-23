Jimmy Butler Suspended Again as Suns Trade Rumors Heat Up
PHOENIX -- The Miami Heat have reportedly suspended Jimmy Butler again after he missed a team flight.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania on X:
"The Miami Heat are planning to suspend Jimmy Butler for two games, sources tell ESPN. Butler missed a team flight Wednesday and had plans to join the Heat tonight. Now Miami is keeping him home from its two-game road trip."
This is the second time this month that Butler has been suspended. Miami first suspended him for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team on Jan. 3 after Butler said he could not find joy playing basketball.
Now, Butler is back away from the team again one day after the Phoenix Suns acquired three protected first-round picks from the Utah Jazz in exchange for their 2031 first-round pick.
Several reports have suggested that these picks could help Phoenix better facilitate a trade for Butler.
Many potential four or five-team trade ideas are floating around since the trade with Utah, almost of which involve the Suns trading away Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause, to the Milwaukee Bucks or another team.
Phoenix is without Beal tonight against the Brooklyn Nets due to a left ankle sprain.
The Butler-Heat relationship has significantly declined since rumors of a potential trade started over a month ago. Butler seems to be forcing Miami's hand at a deal ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The Suns, who have a 21-21 record on the season, are in need of change in what has been a down year thus far.
The Butler drama seems like it will only continue until a resolution comes to be.