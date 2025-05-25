Kevin Durant Issues Response About Who ‘Ruined Basketball’
The conversation around the NBA and basketball doesn't slow down over the course of the offseason. Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant never hesitates to join the conversation, either.
Recently, the Suns forward engaged in a debate regarding the United States and international NBA players and what differentiates them.
Durant has never been shy to join the discourse, and his activity on X (formerly Twitter) has made that even more prominent.
Offseason debates become more holistic, too. What's the issue with the NBA? What does the league need to fix?
This debate is often tireless and unproductive among fans. First off, they're not actually going to impose any change. Second, there is no use in debating what the *biggest* issue is.
There is room for criticism. The league's presentation has gone downhill. National media is quicker to put the game down rather than enjoy its glory. There are many directions to point in which the NBA and basketball as a whole are held back.
One fan sparked a response when talking about their biggest issue with the NBA.
"The worst thing about the NBA? People who are player fans and not team fans. They ruin the game and the experience. Bandwagonism, etc," the fan wrote on X. "Wish there was a way to clean it up"
Durant didn't agree with this take. As a superstar, he has a massive following regardless of which jersey he is wearing.
"Basement General Managers and the dark web commissioners have ruined basketball discourse. They think they know it all and hate on the product. They Stan execs and owners. Guys like u Tony," Durant responded.
Both can be true, right?
Fans who follow players -- and not one franchise in particular -- take away local team pride. Fans overseas have a deeply rooted history with their favorite soccer clubs. College football fans represent their favorite team for what feels like forever. The NFL has more localized fandom.
The NBA, though, has an extreme amount of fans of players who aren't tied down to one team in particular.
This can be drawn back to presentation, though. The NBA is quicker to market it's stars than it is the franchises. The "biggest" issue can't be nailed down to any one action, though.
Durant doesn't quite agree with the sentiment, however. The Suns forward isn't wrong, though. Instead of being a fan, some often think they know better than those who get paid to make team decisions.