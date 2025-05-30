Kevin Durant Shows Respect to Thunder After Making Finals
PHOENIX -- The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to make history and bring the first championship back to Oklahoma City after advancing to the Finals for the second time since relocating to OKC.
The only other season the Thunder made the Finals while in Oklahoma City was in 2012 with a team led by current Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, as well as Russell Westbrook and James Harden.
That year's team lost the Finals in five games to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat.
Many people are wondering if this season's iteration of the Thunder, led by the 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, are even better than they were when Durant was there, and a championship could prove exactly that.
Durant was asked on X who would win in a best-of-seven series between the 2012 and 2025 team to which he responded:
"(I'm) not big on hypotheticals so (I don't know) but this 2025 Thunder team, they are historically great. Great shooting all across the board, efficient go-to scorer in (Gilgeous-Alexander), size and athleticism all across the board, versatility, shooting big and bruiser big, great coaching.
"Just a flat out perfectly crafted unit. I f--- with their approach to basketball. They are puttin together great film to learn from."
The Thunder have had one main constant across these two teams in general manager Sam Presti, who has been able to seemingly master drafting homegrown players and putting together elite teams.
Durant, Westbrook and Harden were all drafted under Presti by OKC, and now Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort highlight Oklahoma City's dominant core after being drafted by the Thunder along with Gilgeous-Alexander, who blossomed into a star after Presti traded for him following his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019.
It's hard to predict who would win in a hypothetical seven-game series, but this year's Thunder team has not stopped making history following a franchise-record 68-win regular season.
The 2012 Thunder are remembered for their prolific offense, while the 2025 Thunder have a great offense, but a historically-good defense on top of it, as legendary college and current St. John's coach Rick Pitino took note of on X, posting:
"It's interesting, in my 40+ years I've never shown clips to my teams of NBA defense. Offensive sets and individual moves, but never defense. Until this past season. We watched the Thunder at least 3x a week. Their switching, loading up to help, and rotations are awesome. And they are still so young!!!"
The Thunder will now look to establish themselves as not only arguably the best team in franchise history, but a potential future dynasty with a championship.