Kevin Durant Sprains Ankle in Suns Win vs Spurs
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns secured a 104-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs to close out NBA Cup group stage play.
Star forward Kevin Durant exited action with under five minutes left in the second with what was later ruled to be a sprained ankle and did not return. He finished with 13 points and four rebounds.
To no surprise, the Suns were propelled by Devin Booker's 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Tyus Jones also poured in 16 points for Phoenix's third win in four games.
San Antonio shot a dismal 18.6% from three tonight, though they did see three bench players score 10+ points or more.
The Suns finish NBA Cup group play with a 3-1 record, though they did not advance to the knockout stages.
Quick Recap
The Suns wasted no time out of the gates, starting action on an 11-0 run while also witnessing Booker crossing a career milestone with 15,000 points. Though San Antonio briefly flirted with a comeback, Phoenix walked into the second quarter with a 29-19 lead, propelled by 12 early points from Booker.
Quarter No. 2 was controlled by Phoenix from start to finish, as the Suns carried a 52-39 lead into the break. Durant scored ten points in the second but left with an ankle sprain - you can read more about that here.
Victor Wembanyama woke up in the third quarter after starting 0-7 from the field, scoring 12 points to help keep San Antonio alive and in competition. Wembanyama finished with a double-double to end the third, though the Spurs still trailed 75-71.
Even without Durant, the Suns managed to keep their double-digit lead throughout the final stages of the game, finishing the game with a wire-to-wire victory.
What's Next
The Suns pack their bags for a short three-game road trip, beginning with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.