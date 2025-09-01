Klay Thompson Ranks Suns Star Among Top Shooters in NBA
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has solidified himself as one of the top shooting guards in the league since being drafted No. 13 overall in 2015, and it has led to a lot of respect for him from his peers.
Most recently, four-time NBA champion and current Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson ranked Booker as a top-5 shooter in the NBA today on Michael Cooper's Showtime Podcast on CLNS.
Thompson first named Stephen Curry, his ex-teammate and former Suns forward Kevin Durant, then himself before Booker, and also included Luka Doncic with Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard as honorable mentions.
"I like Devin Booker's game a lot. I think he's a great shooter," Thompson said of Booker. "I got to put Book up there."
Thompson and Booker have had a friendly rivalry throughout the years that they have both seemingly moved on from after a game in Oct. 2022 when Thompson was ejected after being frustrated with how he was playing against Booker and the Suns and trash talked Booker on the way out.
Booker has still always had a lot of respect for Thompson, who was arguably the top shooting guard in the NBA for several seasons before Booker took the crown.
For his career, Booker, who is known to have one of the prettiest shooting forms in the NBA along with Thompson, has shot 46.4% from the floor and 35.4% from 3 throughout his 10 NBA seasons, while averaging 24.4 points per game.
Booker's shooting efficiency dipped a little during the 2024-25 season, and he will look to get back on track this upcoming season with a new supporting cast around him.