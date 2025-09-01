Klay Thompson Ranks Suns Star Among Top Shooters in NBA

Had Klay Thompson on my podcast and asked him to name his Top Shooters in the NBA today! (no order):



🏀Stephen Curry

🏀Kevin Durant

🏀Devin Booker

🏀Himself

🏀HM: Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard



