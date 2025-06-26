Mark Williams Has No Words After Suns-Hornets Trade
The Phoenix Suns were active during the first round of the NBA Draft, as they made their selection and made a trade within minutes of one another.
The Suns, using the No. 10 overall selection they received by trading Kevin Durant, drafted Khaman Maluach out of Duke, adding size at the center position.
They didn't just make one move to address the center woes, though. They also made a trade, dealing the No. 29 pick and a 2029 first-round pick to land Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets.
With a lineup that'll include both Jalen Green and Devin Booker, the Suns now add size, with Williams being a short-term solution and Maluach being a long-term piece in the frontcourt.
Williams was nearly traded at the deadline this past season, as he was included in a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, which ended up being rescinded after a failed physical.
The 7-footer is being moved once again, this time heading to The Valley as the retool has begun for Phoenix, which is aiming to improve upon a 36-46 finish last year.
Williams' initial reaction was quite simple, and even included no words. He simply tweeted a sun emoji.
The 7-foot, 240-pound center adds height and size as an interior force, as he will bring a lob threat and rim protection for the Suns. Last season, he averaged 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the Hornets in 44 appearances.
Williams is headed into the fourth year of his career, and he'll join two high-scoring guards as Phoenix aims to return to the playoffs after an abysmal season.
Maluach will back up Williams in year one, as the two will anchor the center position for years to come.
The two moves certainly addressed a major need for Phoenix, as the big man position was a shortcoming of theirs last season.
Williams seems pleased with the move, as he was likely looking to be moved after nearly being dealt at the trade deadline last season. Now, the challenge will be staying healthy and on the floor to assist Booker and Green.