Grizzlies Hand Suns 2nd Straight Loss
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (26-27) have now lost five of their last six games after being defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies (36-17) 119-112 at Footprint Center Tuesday night.
Kevin Durant made history in the loss, becoming the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. Durant finished with a game-high 34 points (12-18 FG) and five blocks.
Phoenix was without Bradley Beal (left great toe sprain) for the third-straight game, and coach Mike Budenholzer also ruled him out pregame for tomorrow's game against the Houston Rockets. New trade additions Cody Martin (sports hernia) and Vasilije Micic (left ankle sprain) were also out.
Memphis did not have any notable names out.
The Suns made a surprising starting lineup change with Bol Bol getting his first Suns start alongside Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Durant and Nick Richards. Bol was impressive in his start and ended with 18 points (7-16 FG), 14 rebounds and four blocks.
Booker (17 points and 9 assists) and Jones (11 points and 9 assists) also nearly recorded double-doubles for the Suns. Royce O'Neale contributed 11 points and six rebounds off the bench. Phoenix shot 41-for-92 (44.6%) as a team and 12-for-44 (27.3%) from long range.
Ja Morant had a team-high 26 points for Memphis to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. The Grizzlies had five others in double figures and outrebounded the Suns 60-42.
Quick Recap
Bol made an instant impact for the Suns, scoring seven of their first 13 points to go along with five rebounds. However, Phoenix as a team struggled, going 2-for-12 from 3 in the first quarter and trailed 36-26 at the end of it, as Memphis converted 6-of-13 3-pointers and Santi Aldama led all scorers with 11 (4-4 FG).
The Grizzlies extended their lead to as much as 19 in the second, going into halftime up 68-56. The Suns turned the ball over seven times in the first half leading to 14 Grizzlies points compared to just two turnovers for Memphis. Durant had a game-high 19 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 13.
O'Neale started the second half in place of Richards. Phoenix struggled to get within striking distance for most of the third quarter, but a 7-0 run to close the period cut the Grizzlies lead to 95-87 entering the fourth. Durant reached 30,000 points with 1:11 left in the third on a free throw, going into the fourth with 26 points.
The Suns continued their momentum into the fourth, cutting the Grizzlies lead to just four with under nine minutes remaining. However, Memphis then responded with an 11-2 run. After this spurt, the Suns continued to inch closer and a Bol 3 made it 112-109 Memphis with 2:34 to go. Phoenix then could only muster one more field goal the rest of the game and not get any closer than three points.
Next Up
The Suns play again tomorrow night as they travel to Houston to face the Rockets for their final game before the All-Star break.