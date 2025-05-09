Inside The Suns

Heat Hint at Potential Pursuit of Suns Star

The Miami Heat are tip-toeing around their interest in Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Donnie Druin

Jan 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on from the court against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat president Pat Riley sure sounds like he's ready to make a pursuit towards Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, if his latest press conference drops any clues.

From the Miami Herald:

"Riley said 'I still think an aging player can play' and Heat is open to pursuing one: 'I’m not against that, no.' (Kevin Durant’s name was not mentioned and teams cannot discuss players on other teams. The Heat is expected to inquire about Durant again this offseason; Phoenix reportedly is looking to trade him.)"

Durant is entering the final year of his contract with the Suns and was nearly dealt at the prior NBA trade deadline to the Golden State Warriors before the player himself said no.

There were rumblings of Durant being unhappy with Phoenix not alerting him in said trade talks, and with the Suns seemingly willing to part ways, a split between the two sides is highly anticipated this summer.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald previously highlighted the Heat's interest in Durant, which you can read more about here.

Miami finished the regular season 37-45 while the Suns ended with a 36-46 mark.

“There are some lateral trades that can be made to improve the team. Do we inject an alpha? A great, great player to help maximize our performance in those double digit leads that were lost? It could be that simple," Riley also said during his press conference.

He also added, "We are going to look for something that will really help this team. It might take years. [But] we are not going to deal with a long process, nor is ownership.”

Donnie Druin
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

