NBA Legend Gets Real Honest on Bradley Beal, Suns Split
PHOENIX -- There's no doubting the marriage between the Phoenix Suns and guard Bradley Beal needed to end.
Beal spent two years in the desert with little success from a personal and team perspective - and it was obvious to everyone watching a fresh start was needed.
That extends to NBA legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade, on the "Time Out" podcast, offered the following on Beal's departure from Phoenix to the Los Angeles Clippers.
"I think Bradley's at a place that he's been wanting to be at. He's playing with a player in James [Harden] that he's probably wanted to play with for a while. A lot of players want to play with James because of his play-making abilities," Wade said. Harden reportedly was very vocal in getting Beal to Los Angeles after his buyout with the Suns.
"I've heard James is a great leader, too. I've never been in a locker room with him, but a lot of guys speak very highly of James Harden in their locker room."
The Clippers are now viewed as one of the more deep teams in the West, and Wade believes Los Angeles is a better spot for Beal in terms of maturity and energy:
"To go as a veteran guy and go play with other veterans in this time of his career, is probably something that is needed and wanted and is very important for him. To be around guys that are grown, grown as hell. It's a different thing when you're around that kind of energy. I look forward to it," said Wade.
While not directly attacking Phoenix, Wade sure believes Los Angeles will be much better for the former All-Star shooting guard.