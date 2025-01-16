Newest Suns Acquisition Ruled Out vs Wizards
PHOENIX -- Newest Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards won't be suiting up tonight against the Washington Wizards.
After being acquired Wednesday from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks, Richards is listed on the injury report as out (not with team).
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported that Richards will most likely be with the Suns for Saturday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Bradley Beal (left ankle sprain) was also downgraded from doubtful to out on today's updated injury report. Beal suffered the injury in Tuesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) remains out for Phoenix.
The Wizards will be without Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain), Malcolm Brogdon (right foot plantar fascia contusion) and Saddiq Bey (left knee ACL surgery).
According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Richards is expected to start at center for the Suns once he gets acclimated to the team.
Richards posted a long goodbye to the Hornets on social media today:
"Buzz City, you and the Hornets organization are all I've known as an NBA player. Charlotte is the city I was drafted to and has been my home for five years. The Spectrum Center is where I met some of the best fans in the NBA. You've shown me love from day one, and for that, I'll be forever grateful.
"I've experienced every corner of this organization - from the Greensboro Swarm to the starting lineup. I've had the privilege of learning under three incredible head coaches, working with two sets of owners, and most importantly, 14 other men on the bench each year who shaped me into the player I am today.
"I'll never forget the memories I built in the trenches with my guys. Those moments turned us from teammates into brothers. Y'all already know... we're locked in forever.
"To the training staff, coaching staff, security guards, parking attendants, front office, and back office-thank you for your unwavering support and for making this organization feel like a family. Every interaction has played a role in my growth both on and off the court.
"From Kingston to The Queen City, thank you for taking a bet on this 7-footer from Jamaica. To the city of Charlotte, the fans, and everyone who has been a part of my journey, you will forever hold a special place in my heart."
Without Richards, Phoenix will go to its prior center rotation of Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro. Nurkic remains sidelined with his illness after being taken out of the rotation completely four games ago.
Phoenix (19-20) has been getting beat up on the boards as of late with its center situation, surrendering a total of 56 offensive rebounds over the last three games.