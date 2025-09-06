Pair of Former Suns Stars 'Locks' for Hall of Fame
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have had no shortage - both past and present - of players who are Hall of Fame worthy.
Recently, Bleacher Report pegged two Suns players who are overdue for Basketball Hall of Fame honors - which you can check out here.
But what about current players?
ESPN tiered several different NBA players into different groups for Hall of Fame potential, and a pair of former Suns players were deemed locks to enter basketball's greatest honor.
Chris Paul, Kevin Durant Named Locks as Future Hall of Famers
To absolutely no surprise, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant were named among current locks to make the Hall of Fame by ESPN.
Paul, Durant and other players on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook were in the first tier.
"This first group of future Hall of Famers made the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team in 2021, and if they're among the 75 best players ever, then they're guaranteed first-ballot inductees. We don't need to spend any more time explaining why these living legends will be honored in Springfield one day," wrote Zach Kram.
Paul is widely viewed as one of the best point guards of all time and was a major part of the beloved Suns team that nearly won the NBA Finals in 2021. Many look back on his time fondly in Phoenix with some hoping for a reunion this summer before he went to Los Angeles.
Durant is considered to be one of the greatest scorers of all time, and while he flashed some considerable skill despite his age during his stint with the Suns, the overall lack of team success and nature of departure still leaves a bad taste in the mouth of Valley faithful.
Perhaps with time that will be fixed, though at the moment, it's still a sore subject.
Regardless of feelings, Paul and Durant are undoubtedly entering the Hall of Fame upon first opportunity - though both are set to play for different organizations in the coming 2025-26 season in hopes of accomplishing the same goal: Win an NBA championship.