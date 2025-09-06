Suns Make Nifty Pre-Season Transaction
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns signed Alex Schumacher to an Exhibit 10 contract earlier this week.
Before waiving him very shortly after.
The move, on surface, is a bit head-scratching, though as Spotrac's Keith Smith explains it, it's done to basically get the player on a G League deal with a bit of an extra bonus.
Schumacher, 24 years old, played 32 games in the G League last season and averaged 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per night.
He went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and is a Vancouver, Washington native. He played for Seattle University collegiately.
With preseason/training camp still a ways from beginning, the Suns are putting the finishing touches on things ahead of what should be a very interesting 2025-26 campaign.
Phoenix parted ways with stars such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal over the offseason while swapping out new faces at general manager (Brian Gregory) and head coach (Jordan Ott).
Devin Booker is still in town, and a crew consisting of Dillon Brooks/Jalen Green from the Houston trade for Durant will look to keep Phoenix competitive this coming year. Perhaps rookies in Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea and Khaman Maluach can contribute sooner rather than later.
“What I expect is we’re gonna be competitive, a team that you’re gonna be proud of and we’re gonna be building,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia said previously this offseason.
“Over the next couple years, you’re gonna see us follow that same Phoenix Mercury path to be competing for a championship, playing hard. Everyone’s gonna rally around these guys, and I’m excited about it.”