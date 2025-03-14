Suns List 2 Key Players on Injury Report vs Kings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could remain shorthanded once again tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings in their first game back at home following a 1-3 road trip.
Phoenix (30-36) listed Nick Richards (right ankle sprain) as questionable against Sacramento, while Grayson Allen (left foot strain) is doubtful. Both players were late additions to the injury report for yesterday's loss to the Houston Rockets and were subsequently ruled out shortly before tip off.
The silver lining for the Suns with Richards' and Allen's injuries was that it gave rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro some minutes after both had been removed from the rotation. This could be the case once again against the Kings if Richards and Allen are unable to go.
Some positive injury news for Phoenix is that Cody Martin, who the Suns acquired via trade from the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 6 and has not played due to a sports hernia, was upgraded to questionable after he had been playing for Phoenix's G League affiliate the past week while rehabbing.
Monte Morris (low back injury management) is doubtful for Phoenix.
The Kings (33-31) will be on the second night of a back to back, as they are playing the Golden State Warriors tonight, so they have not yet submitted their injury report. Domantas Sabonis (left hamstring strain) will likely remain out against the Suns.
Phoenix and Sacramento have not squared off since playing each other twice in November. Both of the previous meetings this season resulted in Kings victories.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 7 p.m. Arizona time.