What is Suns' Biggest Storyline to Watch?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are moving into the 2024-25 season with the complete 82-game schedule released just within the last three weeks.
With that, the five-month long offseason is finally in the last stretch.
What is the top storyline that will follow this team as the regular season quickly approaches?
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report delved into what he believed is the top storyline for the Suns heading into training camp at the end of the month - the rebuilt point guard rotation.
The Suns staked a small fortune of their 2024-25 success on a coaching change from Frank Vogel to Mike Budenholzer. Saying that, the new skipper can only help so much from the sidelines.- Buckley on the rebuilt PG position
Phoenix's radically improved point guard rotation, on the other hand, could have a major on-court impact. The Suns essentially spent last season without a natural table-setter. Now, they have two of the top decision-makers in Tyus Jones (7.3 assists to 1.0 turnovers last season) and Monte Morris (2.1 to 0.2).
Their challenge runs beyond playing mistake-free basketball. They need to connect the dots in a way that squeezes more out of this 10th-ranked offense, which definitely feels doable given the type of firepower possessed by the Kevin Durant-Devin Booker-Bradley Beal trio.
The point guards (or lack thereof) was a frequent talking point throughout the duration of last season, so the addition of Jones and Morris will inherently create some excitement - both internally and externally - going into October.
Jones and Morris are two of the steadiest floor generals in the league which also have a proven track record as stationary shooters. It will be incredibly intriguing to see how Budenholzer utilizes the duo of facilitating maestros.
Ultimately, the most blatant storyline should be that surrounding whether Durant and Booker can build off of a wildly successful Olympic run in Paris over the summer - they were among the best/most important on the team that largely dominated the field on the way to a gold medal.
The superstar duo has built quite the camaraderie over the last year-plus, achieving a 46-23 record when sharing the court since becoming teammates in February of last year.
If the two can continue to built off of their complimentary games and adjust to Budenholzer's incoming system relatively quickly, the Suns could be defined as one of the most improved squads early on in the season.