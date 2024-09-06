Suns Center Surprisingly Low in Rankings
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic isn't considered to be one of the best at his position, though he's certainly better than his No. 21 spot in HoopsHype's center rankings ahead of the 2024-25 season.
"When the Suns gave up on Ayton, they brought in veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic to replace him in the starting lineup, and Nurkic acquitted himself nicely in his first season with the team, averaging a double-double while doing some nice things as a playmaker and shot-blocker," Frank Urbina.
"Still, Phoenix struggled on the year mostly due to its lack of a pure point guard on the roster, which the team went out and fixed this summer by adding Tyus Jones and Monte Morris to the rotation. Perhaps those additions will help Nurkic focus less on playmaking from the elbow and more on finishing around the rim."
The Suns initially acquired Nurkic in the trade involving Deandre Ayton last offseason, and though Nurkic's game isn't exactly prominent in the scoring department, he's seen as a valuable distributor and is considered to be one of the best rebounders in the game.
NBA MVP Nikola Jokic gave Nurkic his props after the Suns and Nuggets battled last season.
“He was young here - I think he was still trying to figure [things] out and find himself. I think he had great, great 5-6, how many ever years in Portland. And now he is a great fit for them [Suns]," Jokic said last season.
"He can defend really well. He is a big guy who can, probably in some situations, switch one through five. Monster in the glass. I think he's a great fit for them and he's embracing his role."
When asked if Nurkic was up there for some of the toughest matchups he's had:
"Definitely up there. I think him, probably, Joel [Embiid], Steven Adams, I don't want to miss somebody - but those three are kind of the top, off the top of my head."
Our own Kevin Hicks wrote the following on how Nurkic can make or break Phoenix's season:
"Nurkic is more or less a finished product in several categories - he is one of the best rebounders in the NBA, a rather below-average play finisher, a strong screen-setter, and a leg injury that prevents him from being a force as a rim protector in the postseason - despite grading out well in that department during the regular season," wrote Hicks.
"On the flip side, Nurkic has looked in noticeably better shape this summer in clips that have been shared to social media, along with the conspicuous trend that he has been frequently working on his jump shot.
"Nurkic has shot 40% from three-point range in 2020-21 (in low volume) and 36.1% 2022-23 with an uptick in volume.
"He took a step back last season - shooting only 24.4% on 1.2 attempts per night, but the belief has been that coach Budenholzer can transform him into something of what Brook Lopez was during his time in Milwaukee."
Nurkic again looks to anchor the Suns' center position in 2024-25, and though he's not widely considered one of the best at his spot, Nurkic still provides a valuable presence in the paint.