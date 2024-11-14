Suns Change Starting Lineup vs Kings
The Phoenix Suns are down Bradley Beal tonight in their battle against the Sacramento Kings, leading to the following starting lineup:
Tyus Jones
Devin Booker
Ryan Dunn
Royce O'Neale
Jusuf Nurkic
Beal was questionable heading into tonight with a calf injury suffered in last night's win over the Utah Jazz.
After the win against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Beal was hopeful to play tonight when speaking with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
"It just got tight on me. I think it was probably lingering from the knee injury last game ... It should be alright, it was just a little precautionary, got one tomorrow," said Beal.
"It feels good. It's a little tight still, but I should be good tomorrow. We'll see how I feel in the morning."
Beal ultimately wasn't able to go and is replaced by Royce O'Neale, who typically has been a strong feature off the bench in Phoenix but has been plugged into the starting lineup for the first time under Mike Budenholzer.
Kevin Durant remains out with his own calf strain suffered last weekend, as he's set to miss the next two weeks after being sidelined by the team. Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture) and Grayson Allen (right hamstring soreness) also were ruled out.
Booker is fresh off a 30-point performance last night to push Phoenix to a 9-2 record, silencing some of the doubts around his recent streak of games that saw him go hot and cold at times. With Durant and Beal out, he'll undeniably be the top option for the Suns in Sacramento.
Jones was hoping to build on a prior 22-point night before falling flat in Utah on Tuesday, scoring just eight points and turning the ball over three times, the second time in the last three outings for one of the league's most secure point guards with the ball in his hands.
Dunn has had a tremendous start to his rookie campaign and will look to continue that tonight.
Nurkic returns to the lineup after missing the first night of Phoenix's back-to-back with ankle soreness. Mason Plumlee did well in relief, snagging a double-double. Nurkic has collected 10+ rebounds in the last four full games he's played and finished.
Tip between the Suns and Kings is just past 8:00 PM Phoenix time.