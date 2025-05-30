Suns Coaching Search Gets New Update
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have completed a handful of in-person interviews with potential coaching candidates this week, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
"The Phoenix Suns have completed in-person interviews with Sean Sweeney, Jordan Ott, Johnnie Bryant and Chris Quinn. Dave Bliss and the Thunder are still in the playoffs, so an in-person has not happened as of now," Gambadoro said on X.
Most notably, Gambadoro did not mention Suns assistant David Fizdale, who according to Marc J Spears is a finalist.
"Suns associate head coach and former NBA head coach David Fizdale is expected to be a part of a third round of interviews for the Suns head coach job," Spears said. "The former Grizzlies and Knicks head coach has the support of some key Suns players as well, sources said."
The Suns are clearly targeting young assistant coaches with defensive backgrounds, and that was one of the five major points highlighted by NBA insider Chris Haynes:
"[Phoenix] is looking for somebody with youth, and not necessarily age, although age is definitely a factor, but just a youthful exuberance. Somebody that can come in and just have a lot of energy, and someone who can definitely relate to the players. And we've seen over the last few years that has been an issue with the Suns' head coaches and how they related to the players."
You can read the entire list of what the Suns are exactly looking for here.
Phoenix is expected to make their head coach hire as soon as next week, as their interview process is slowly wrapping up as the month of June features the 2025 NBA Draft - which could see some traction for the Suns both at and away from the draft board.
After firing Mike Budenholzer, the Suns will be on their fourth head coach in as many years - Phoenix also welcomes in new general manager Brian Gregory to help turn the tide in the Valley.
After hiring a new coach, Phoenix will have some massive roster decisions to make in regards to players such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, as both stars could be on the way out this summer.
The Suns appear close to finding their next head coach.