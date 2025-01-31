Devin Booker Reacts to All-Star Snub
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was not named to the Western Conference's pool of All-Star reserve players yesterday, leaving the franchise player with just four nods in his career in ten seasons.
It was a bit of a surprise considering Booker's status as one of the best at his position, though Phoenix's poor record through the first portion of the 2024-25 season certainly didn't help, at least with star forward Kevin Durant being named a starter for the West.
"Obviously something that I wanted to be a part of, but definitely not going to complain about taking a week to regroup with the family," said Booker (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"It's always going to be a conversation every year - who got snubbed, who didn't - there are a lot of people deserving. That's that. ... It's tough, there's so many talented players in the league now, so you could build a case probably for three or four guys on each side that have a legitimate case of being an All-Star."
Before the rosters were announced, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer made the case for Booker:
"Book’s one of the great 2-guards in our league right now. What he's done this season as a scorer, as a playmaker, as a leader. He's clearly in our minds an All-Star and hopefully the other coaches see and respect what he's done," Budenholzer said.
"This season, it's never easy, but that guy, he's one of the best players in our league, so I don't see how he's not an All-Star."
Unfortunately, other coaches didn't feel the same way.