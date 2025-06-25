NBA Draft: Phoenix Suns Tracker
Welcome to Phoenix Suns on SI's coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft! Here you'll catch every transaction the Suns make through both rounds of festivities as it happens live. This page will be updated with latest news coming at the top.
Suns Pre-Draft Reading:
What Time is 2025 NBA Draft?
The first round of the NBA Draft begins at 5:00 PM Arizona time and can be found on ABC/ESPN.
What Picks Do The Phoenix Suns Have This Year?
The Suns have picks 10 and 29 in the first round entering tonight with picks 52 and 59 in the second round on Thursday.
Who Could Suns Draft?
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro revealed his infamous "Gambo 5" list of prospects to watch for Phoenix with the tenth pick:
- Asa Newell, Georgia F
- Noa Essengue, Ratiopharm Ulm F
- Carter Bryant, Arizona SF
- Derik Queen, Maryland C
- Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina F
Our own Brendan Mau compiled a tremendous list of players to watch from guards to wings to bigs entering tonight.
Top Guards Suns Could Take
Jeremiah Fears opened the list of guards to watch in Phoenix:
"Fears likely won't fall to 10, but enters the draft as a very dynamic prospect after one season at Oklahoma, where he burst onto the scene as an electric guard," wrote Mau.
"On the Suns, Fears would be a dynamite scoring option off the bench and also is very skilled as a playmaker, which Phoenix lacks currently outside of Booker."
You can view that list here.
Top Forwards Suns Might Draft
The highly popular Carter Bryant was the top name in Mau's preview of wing players:
"Even though he is young and only averaged 6.5 points for the Wildcats, he could slide right in to a 3-and-D wing role for almost every team, as his 3-point shot was very effective and he could guard almost every position.
"Bryant was also very athletic, but did show some struggles with ball handling and playmaking, and his usage rate was really low. These would not be areas of importance for him on the Suns."
You can read the full breakdown for Bryant and other players here.
Top Big Men Suns Could Draft
"If Duke’s Khaman Maluach falls to Phoenix, he is the easy choice at 10, but every other center prospect comes with question marks if they are the right fit for the Suns," wrote Mau.
"Maluach is projected to land somewhere in the top nine."
Read his full list of centers to watch here.