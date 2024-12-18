Suns Drop in NBA Franchise Value Rankings
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns dropped one spot in Sportico's NBA franchise value rankings in 2024.
The Suns' $4.32 billion valuation for 2024 ranked 13th in the NBA, dropping one spot from the previous season.
Phoenix (8%) was just one of two teams to see less than a 10% growth in terms of value increase, being joined by the last place Memphis Grizzlies (9%).
The Golden State Warriors top the NBA at $9.14 billion, followed by the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers to round out the top three.
The Brooklyn Nets made a massive jump to fourth (nine spots) and increased their one-year value by 43%, by far the largest margin of growth in the league.
We're coming up on the two-year mark where owner Mat Ishbia purchased the team (and Phoenix Mercury) for $4 billion, and recently reports of his ownership group emerged with interest of purchasing the Minnesota Twins.
Today, Ishbia announced a slew of concession price cuts which will help games become more affordable - you can read more about that here.
More on the process of Sportico's valuations from their website:
"To derive the market value of the 30 NBA franchises, Sportico calculated each team’s revenue relying on publicly available information and financial records—as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including sports bankers and attorneys who actively work on NBA transactions. In the interest of accuracy, we traded candor for anonymity. This information was vetted by multiple owners, along with team or parent company CEOs, presidents, chief financial officers, media relations personnel, industry experts and investors."
The Suns certainly hope more sustained postseason success can help them in the long run in terms of franchise value, and with stars such as Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker on the roster, now's the time for them to maximize the window.