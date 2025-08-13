Suns NBA Cup Schedule Revealed
The Phoenix Suns are seeing their schedule for the upcoming season come together.
The full schedule is expected to be released tomorrow, but for now, the Suns know when they will play their four group play contests for the NBA Cup.
On Oct. 31, the Suns will host Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz at the Footprint Center to begin their NBA Cup run. In previous years, NBA Cup games took place on Tuesdays and Fridays. However, this year will only see games on Fridays until Nov. 28 with two additional nights on Nov. 25 and 26.
The Suns won't play their second NBA Cup game until Nov. 21 when Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town.
Then, the Suns will have a pair of road games in the final week of group play where they will take on the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 26 and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 28.
The Thunder represented the West in the NBA Cup last year as well, so they will be a big threat to win the group. The Suns could play spoiler on the final night of group play.
The Suns have a challenging group with the two Western Conference finalists from the 2024-25 campaign competing alongside them. Luckily, games against the Jazz and Kings could provide opportunities to win.
The NBA Cup gives the Suns a chance to throw themselves onto the competitive edge early in the season and that could set the tone for what the team can expect in the coming months. The Suns are seeking their second quarterfinals trip after advancing in the 2023 edition of the tournament.
The Suns still have 78 more games to fill in for the schedule, but all of that will be revealed when the league drops the full schedule tomorrow.