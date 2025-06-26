Suns Grade Revealed For Khaman Maluach Pick
The Phoenix Suns are utilizing the pick they acquired from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade by taking Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick.
Maluach shined in his freshman season at Duke, averaging 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while helping the Blue Devils advance all the way to the Final Four.
Sports Illustrated writer Kevin Sweeney graded Phoenix's selection and gave it an "A."
"The Suns were one of the worst defenses in the NBA a year ago. Maluach falling to No. 10 gives Phoenix an immediate lift on that end of the floor," Sweeney wrote.
"He’s still relatively new to the game and scratching the surface of his potential, but he should be able to make an impact early defensively and as a rim-runner on offense as he continues to develop. This is close to a best-case scenario for how to use the pick acquired in the Kevin Durant trade."
Maluach fills an immediate need for the Suns at center, which makes the pick a good one for Phoenix.
The team also traded for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams right before the pick, so Maluach will likely serve as the backup in his rookie season.
That being said, Williams has been injured a lot throughout his career and has yet to play more than 50 games in a season. Therefore, Maluach could see more playing time in his rookie year than expected.
The Suns still have to figure out what they are doing with Nick Richards, but adding Maluach could spell the beginning of the end of his tenure in Phoenix.
The Suns will be back in action tonight when they use the No. 52 overall pick in the second round. Coverage for the second round begins at 5 p.m. PT.