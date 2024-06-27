Suns Guard Declining Option; Will Hit Free Agency
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon will be hitting free agency this summer.
More from NBA insider Shams Charania on TwitterX:
"Phoenix's Eric Gordon is declining his $3.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season and becomes a free agent, sources tell The Athletic/Stadium.
"Multiple contenders are expected to pursue Gordon, who averaged 11 points on 37.8 percent 3-point shooting last season."
The move was expected on both sides as Gordon never really found his footing in Phoenix's lineup while the Suns didn't exactly get the best efforts from the shooting guard.
Gordon signed a two-year deal last summer with a player option for the 2024-25 season. This news was also previously reported by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro while The Athletic suggested there was some interest in Gordon re-joining the Houston Rockets:
"Free agent Eric Gordon is '50-50' on a return to Phoenix, according to a source close to the veteran guard, but is also interested in a Rockets reunion," said Rockets beat reporter Kelly Iko.
This was a move many in the NBA saw coming, and now the Suns will look to replace Gordon's shooting elsewhere in free agency.
Drew Eubanks is also not expected back while the Suns are reportedly close to inking Royce O'Neale to an extension.
The second round of the 2024 NBA Draft concludes today and free agency is slated to start in just a few days.