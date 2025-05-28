Suns Guard Lands in Top NBA Free Agent Rankings
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones ranks as one of the NBA's top free agents entering the summer, according to ESPN.
After inking a one-year deal late last summer, Jones hoped to make a postseason push in Phoenix while also maximizing his value for his next opportunity at a payday.
Neither happened in the 2024-25 season.
The Suns finished with a horrid 36-46 record and Jones didn't exactly play his best basketball while in town. Phoenix hoped they found their floor general, though Jones often was a second thought in a lineup featuring Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Now, the 29-year-old will try his luck again on the open market.
Jones ranked No. 25 in ESPN's free agent rankings:
"Adding Jones on a minimum contract didn't prove the coup the Suns had hoped for last summer. He produced as expected, shooting 41% on 3-pointers and posting his usual high assist-to-turnover (4.7), yet he couldn't help Phoenix's offense deliver on its potential," wrote Kevin Pelton.
"For all their talent, the Suns were barely better than league average in offensive rating, and Jones started just four games after the All-Star break. He might need to sign another short-term contract to rebuild his value. One interesting option: Could Jones return to his hometown Timberwolves if Alexander-Walker heads elsewhere?"
Jones and backup PG Monte Morris headline a Suns free agent class that also includes Vasilije Micic, Mason Plumlee, Damion Lee, Bol Bol, TyTy Washington, Jalen Bridges and Collin Gillespie.
Previously, we predicted Jones to walk in free agency - which seems all but a formality at this point.
"While Jones had a quality season at the surface, his impact was ultimately dampened by his lack of size - which became exploitable on the defensive side of the ball. Jones is a solid player in many facets, but the veteran point guard would fit more sufficiently on a contending squad," wrote Kevin Hicks.
You can read the rest of our predictions here.