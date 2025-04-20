Suns Free Agency: Who Stays, Goes?
PHOENIX -- A long summer awaits for the Phoenix Suns after a season that began with title aspirations ended with a 36-46 record and the ultimate firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer.
There is also potential overhauling pertaining to the front office in play on top of a coaching change - and the franchise is just weeks away from making some key roster decisions for next season - pending free agents included.
An exploration if the Suns should keep or let the pending free agents walk:
Bol Bol: Re-Sign
Bol played in even fewer games in 2024-25 (36) compared to 23-24 (43) - but enjoyed his best stretch of his stint in Phoenix this February.
The talented big man averaged 12.5 PPG during the month, including a franchise-best 25 point mark on 2/28 - he was phased out of the rotation by Budenholzer shortly after.
Despite this, there should be a place on the roster for the 25 year old - Bol has shown substantial growth over the last two seasons and could be in store for a truly significant role next season under a new coach.
Damion Lee: Let Walk
Lee has been an undeniably positive asset for the franchise - from his spark-plug value in 2022-23 to his infectious energy in the two succeeding seasons.
However, it feels as if Lee could latch on with a legitimate contender and get another real chance to compete for a championship, while Phoenix could continue to commit to building a younger and more athletic roster.
Lee is an awesome representative of the city of Phoenix, but a split could be best for both parties this offseason.
Collin Gillespie: Re-Sign
Gillespie is set to hit the open market after impressing on multiple occassions in a more expansive role with the NBA team over the final two months of the season.
The Villanova product had primarily been in the G-League up until this point but left a lasting impression - averaging 10.8 PPG over the month of April.
Gillespie expressed interest in making a return to Phoenix and could reasonably project as the backup point guard in 2025-26.
It would be wise for Phoenix to make interest in a reunion mutual.
Jalen Bridges: Two-Way Deal
The Baylor product signed a two-way deal last summer after going undrafted in the 2024 draft.
The rookie impressed for the most part in the G-League, averaging over 14 PPG during the successful Valley Suns year - there is a lot to like in the wing's game, from spot-up shooting, to the ability to switch on defense, and overall upside as a two-way player.
The Suns should bring Bridges back for another year to evaluate if the 23 year-old could be a long-term part of the franchise.
Tyus Jones: Let Walk
Jones was previously signed in late July 2024 under the premise that he could orchestrate an elite NBA offense and cash out this upcoming summer.
While Jones had a quality season at the surface, his impact was ultimately dampened by his lack of size - which became exploitable on the defensive side of the ball.
Jones is a solid player in many facets, but the veteran point guard would fit more sufficiently on a contending squad.
Monte Morris: Let Walk
Morris only played in eight games between February and the end of the season - the veteran point guard was expected to bounce back after a rough 2023-24 campaign.
The former top-tier backup did show enough late in the season in finite opportunity to justify a contending team taking a chance on him come free agency, it just doesn't appear that a return to Phoenix is in the cards.