Inside The Suns

Suns Free Agency: Who Stays, Goes?

Phoenix has many more areas of focus outside of the coaching search.

Kevin Hicks

Apr 13, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) controls the ball as Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) defends during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) controls the ball as Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) defends during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- A long summer awaits for the Phoenix Suns after a season that began with title aspirations ended with a 36-46 record and the ultimate firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer.

There is also potential overhauling pertaining to the front office in play on top of a coaching change - and the franchise is just weeks away from making some key roster decisions for next season - pending free agents included.

An exploration if the Suns should keep or let the pending free agents walk:

Bol Bol: Re-Sign

Bol played in even fewer games in 2024-25 (36) compared to 23-24 (43) - but enjoyed his best stretch of his stint in Phoenix this February.

The talented big man averaged 12.5 PPG during the month, including a franchise-best 25 point mark on 2/28 - he was phased out of the rotation by Budenholzer shortly after.

Despite this, there should be a place on the roster for the 25 year old - Bol has shown substantial growth over the last two seasons and could be in store for a truly significant role next season under a new coach.

Damion Lee: Let Walk

Lee has been an undeniably positive asset for the franchise - from his spark-plug value in 2022-23 to his infectious energy in the two succeeding seasons.

However, it feels as if Lee could latch on with a legitimate contender and get another real chance to compete for a championship, while Phoenix could continue to commit to building a younger and more athletic roster.

Lee is an awesome representative of the city of Phoenix, but a split could be best for both parties this offseason.

Collin Gillespie: Re-Sign

Gillespie is set to hit the open market after impressing on multiple occassions in a more expansive role with the NBA team over the final two months of the season.

The Villanova product had primarily been in the G-League up until this point but left a lasting impression - averaging 10.8 PPG over the month of April.

Gillespie expressed interest in making a return to Phoenix and could reasonably project as the backup point guard in 2025-26.

It would be wise for Phoenix to make interest in a reunion mutual.

Jalen Bridges: Two-Way Deal

The Baylor product signed a two-way deal last summer after going undrafted in the 2024 draft.

The rookie impressed for the most part in the G-League, averaging over 14 PPG during the successful Valley Suns year - there is a lot to like in the wing's game, from spot-up shooting, to the ability to switch on defense, and overall upside as a two-way player.

The Suns should bring Bridges back for another year to evaluate if the 23 year-old could be a long-term part of the franchise.

Tyus Jones: Let Walk

Jones was previously signed in late July 2024 under the premise that he could orchestrate an elite NBA offense and cash out this upcoming summer.

While Jones had a quality season at the surface, his impact was ultimately dampened by his lack of size - which became exploitable on the defensive side of the ball.

Jones is a solid player in many facets, but the veteran point guard would fit more sufficiently on a contending squad.

Monte Morris: Let Walk

Morris only played in eight games between February and the end of the season - the veteran point guard was expected to bounce back after a rough 2023-24 campaign.

The former top-tier backup did show enough late in the season in finite opportunity to justify a contending team taking a chance on him come free agency, it just doesn't appear that a return to Phoenix is in the cards.

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Home/News