Suns' Key Question Revealed for 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will look totally different when they take the court for the first time in the 2025-26 season.
Phoenix no longer employs the talents of Bradley Beal or Kevin Durant on their roster. General manager James Jones was removed from his seat and so too was previous head coach Mike Budenholzer.
It appears to be a dawn of a new era of Suns basketball, one that might not yield instant results.
Still, it should be a fun season in the Valley - especially with Devin Booker leading the charge with some interesting new pieces around him.
And according to NBA.com, Booker and his new backcourt running mate provides the Suns with their biggest question ahead of the new season.
Suns' Backcourt Carries Biggest Question Before Next Season
John Schuhmann is eying Booker and new addition Jalen Green to see how they play together:
"The Suns’ two highest-paid players are an interesting mix, and if the Suns are going to put their best players on the floor, they’ll be playing without a real point guard (which sounds familiar). Will Booker and Green — both of whom can create their own shot — get the Suns some easy baskets in transition? It will be fascinating to see how often they assist each other relative to the league’s other guard combinations.
"It would be good if Green (and the Suns as a whole) could put a little more pressure on the rim than he did last season. In 2024-25, his 11.5 drives per 36 minutes ranked 68th among 375 players who played at least 500 minutes. That wasn’t far ahead of Beal, who ranked 75th at 11 drives per 36.
"Green and Williams are still just 23 years old, while Ryan Dunn is 22. There’s a next phase of the Suns coming, and this season could tell us how close those three guys are to their ceiling."
It sounds like Green will handle point guard duties in Phoenix, which isn't exactly an established fit - though new head coach Jordan Ott wants to push the pace of play, and the Green-Booker duo could excel at doing just that.
Out of the 15 Western Conference teams, the Suns are13th in NBA.com's rankings.