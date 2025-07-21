Suns Legend Signing With Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially missed out on Chris Paul ahead of his likely farewell NBA season.
The 40-year-old guard, as expected for some time, agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA's Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN," Charania posted on X. "Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season."
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro had reported for weeks that the Suns weren't interested in a reunion with Paul, and the Clippers always made the most sense with Paul wanting to live closer to home.
Los Angeles might not end up providing Paul much playing time, but he gets to join a contender and a team that needs more ball handlers, and he will have a star-studded cast around him, as well as big men in Ivica Zubac, John Collins and Brook Lopez who will make his life a lot easier.
This move comes after the Clippers signed former Suns guard Bradley Beal after he was bought out by Phoenix last week.
James Harden was said to be a big advocate for brining Beal to the Clippers to take pressure off him handling the ball every possession, and he will now get that with both Beal and Paul.
As for the Suns, they only have one true point guard on their roster in Collin Gillespie, who is likely to play major minutes backing up their starting backcourt of Devin Booker and Jalen Green.
Phoenix does have a lot more flexibility in making moves after buying out Beal and electing to waive-and-stretch his salary over the next five years, taking the Suns under both the first and second apron.
The Suns could make a trade for another backup guard or there are still plenty of serviceable free agents available, such as Russell Westbrook, Malcolm Brogdon, De'Anthony Melton and others should Phoenix choose to add another guard.