Suns Lose 2-Way Wing to Celtics
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be losing one of their two-way players as the 2025 NBA Summer League draws closer.
The Athletic's Celtics report Jay King reported on X Wednesday:
"Jalen Bridges has been added to the Celtics summer league roster, I've been told, and will be going to camp with the team in the fall with a chance to make the roster. He played for Phoenix on a two-way contract as a rookie."
Bridges was signed as an undrafted free agent on a two-way contract following the 2024 NBA Draft and seemed to have untapped potential as a 3-and-D wing standing at 6-foot-7 following a solid four-year college career at West Virginia and Baylor.
In his senior season with the Bears, Bridges averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1% from 3, leading him to be one of the best undrafted players last season.
After signing with Phoenix, Bridges meshed really well with fellow Suns rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro during his time in the Valley, as well as two-way players Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington Jr.
Bridges only appeared in eight games for the Suns, totaling nine points and four rebounds in 30 minutes on the year, which all came in garbage time.
However, he did play in the majority of games for the Valley Suns, averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals, shooting 38.4% from 3 in 33.7 minutes across 31 games.
The Celtics are known to have a really good developmental program, so Bridges will look to make the most of his opportunity this summer for Boston for a chance of staying with the Celtics.
Although he did not play much in the NBA his first year, Bridges left a lasting impact on the Valley Suns in their inaugural season, along with Gillespie and Washington.
Gillespie recently became the first Valley Suns player to sign a standard NBA contract after re-signing with Phoenix on a one-year, regular contract, rather than a two-way deal, this week.
This year's Suns summer league roster has not been announced, although it will likely be highlighted by rookies Khaman Maluach (No. 10 pick), Rasheer Fleming (No. 31 pick) and Koby Brea (No. 41 pick), and could potentially include Dunn, Ighodaro and Gillespie.
Undrafted Appalachian State big man CJ Huntley will also likely suit up after signing a two-way deal with Phoenix, while Drake's Mitch Mascari and Tennessee’s Jordan Gainey have been two other names reported to be joining the Suns' summer league team.
You can read about the Suns' summer league schedule, which begins on July 11, by clicking here.