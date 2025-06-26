Suns Make Trade With Nets For Draft Picks
The Phoenix Suns are making some moves ahead of the second round of the NBA Draft, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"The Brooklyn Nets are trading the No. 36 pick in tonight's NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Suns now own Nos. 36, 52 and 59," Charania tweeted.
The Suns had their own No. 52 overall pick, and have the No. 59 selection as part of the trade for Kevin Durant earlier this week.
With the No. 36 overall pick also in their arsenal, the Suns have the chance to add three players tonight or use these bargaining chips to make other moves.
The Nets made five selections among the first 27 picks in last night's first round, taking Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, so it makes sense as to why they would want to move out of the No. 36 overall pick.
The Athletic insider Sam Vecenie projects French prospect Noah Penda as the selection at No. 36.
"Penda is my top player remaining on my board, a terrific 6-7 Swiss Army knife of a wing who can dribble, pass and defend at a high level who also comes in at 245 pounds," Vecenie wrote.
"He processes the game extremely well and is very switchable. There are worries about his frame holding up long-term and his shooting ability, but I think Penda is a good bet to be a rotation player at some point if the shot comes around."
The second round of the NBA Draft is set for 5 p.m. PT. It can be watched on ESPN or streamed on the ESPN app.