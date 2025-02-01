Report: Suns Looking at 'Many Options' Ahead of Trade Deadline
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns find themselves in the middle of all the trade buzz ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline amidst their underachieving 24-22 record so far this season.
Jimmy Butler has been the main name floating around in rumors, but it appears a trade is getting more and more difficult due to the Suns having a hard time finding suitors for Bradley Beal's massive contract and no-trade clause.
According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Butler is not the only trade candidate for the Suns. Gambadoro posted on X:
"It is not Jimmy Butler or bust for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are looking at many options to improve the roster and chances are they do make a deal by the deadline."
He added in a reply that there are "at least 20 players being looked at" by the Suns.
The Suns, even with the second-tax apron limitations, have a few tradeable salaries in addition to Beal's $50.2 million he is owed this season:
- Jusuf Nurkic: $18.125 million in 2024-25 (one additional year remaining)
- Grayson Allen: $15.625 million in 2024-25 (three additional years remaining)
- Royce O'Neale: $9.375 million in 2024-25 (three additional years remaining)
Due to the second apron, the Suns can only take back equal or less than these amounts of salaries in trades, and cannot aggregate any of them together. Phoenix also has five first-round picks and one second-round pick it can attach to any trade (can only trade a max of three first-round picks due to The Stepien Rule, which states no team can trade its first-round pick in consecutive years).
Suns owner Mat Ishbia has shown to be ultra-aggressive on the trade market and has already made two trades in January (one for Nick Richards and another for first-round picks), so there really is nothing to discount ahead of the deadline especially with how Phoenix is performing so far this season.
Click here to read our Kevin Hicks' story for potential trade candidates the Suns could consider.