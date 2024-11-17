Suns vs Wolves: Experts Pick Prop, Spread and Over/Under
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are losers of their last three-of-four entering Sunday's road game agaisnt the Minnesota Timberwolves, the final of their four-game trip away from Footprint Center.
Phoenix will be without Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant in Minnesota while Grayson Allen is questionable.
Three of the best bets we could find across the web for today:
SI: Devin Booker OVER 25.5 Points
Peter Dewey: "Book has just 30 points over his last two games and is shooting just 42.3 percent from the field on the season, but he should see a ton of volume on Sunday.
"One of the best pure scorers in the NBA, Booker is in a buy-low spot after he averaged over 25 points per game in each of the last six seasons.
"Minnesota’s defense is just ninth in the NBA after ranking No. 1 last season, and the Suns need a big game from Booker if they’re going to pull off a road upset on Sunday."
BettingPros: Timberwolves -6
Ryan Rodeman: "Minnesota has gone only 5-8 ATS but the underlying numbers indicate this should turn around. Their defensive rating is fifth-best in the NBA, right around where they sat last season. While their offense sits closer to the middle of the pack, this also aligns with where they were last year when they finished 56-26 SU.
"The Timberwolves have done well to prevent teams from putting up three-pointers. Their rate of threes allowed is the lowest in the league and their three-point defensive rate is top six at 34.3%. This is bad news for Phoenix, who relies heavily on threes. With the injuries, Phoenix doesn't have the firepower to score consistently on this defense. Minnesota got off to a slow start on the season but we should start seeing things turn around. We'll see it on Sunday.
Sportsbook Wire: Over 220.5
Payton Shanks: "The Over is 2-1 in Minnesota’s last 3 overall and is 3-1 in the Suns’ last 4. The Over is also 8-5 for both teams this season.
"The Over has hit in back-to-back matchups between these squads and is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings.
"Be aware that this bet is slightly risky as both teams are mediocre offensively and as Phoenix’s injuries are hurting its offensive firepower."