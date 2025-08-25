Former Top Pick Trade Makes Sense For Suns
The Phoenix Suns could benefit from adding a point guard to their roster to give them a better fit next to Devin Booker in the backcourt.
One player that fits the bill is Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.
"The Blazers liked what they saw from Henderson down last season's stretch, so maybe they're still committed to his development. Then again, it felt like he slid down the priority pecking order behind Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara this past season, and you wonder whether the same could happen if Shaedon Sharpe makes a jump during the upcoming one," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.
"Portland has helped Henderson elevate his floor, but it has also put obstacles in front of him that could make it challenging to push toward his ceiling there. And while the Blazers' defensive focus has improved his play on that end, he needs to find a team that plays with more pace and has better spacing to bring out his best on offense."
Henderson came into the league with very high expectations as the player picked after Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller in the draft. However, he hasn't lived up to those high hopes.
The Blazers have prioritized Henderson's development in the past, but after trading for Jrue Holiday and signing Damian Lillard, things may be changing in the pacific northwest.
The Blazers moved on from Holiday and Lillard two years ago because Henderson was viewed as the future of the position for the franchise. However, things have come around full circle.
There's still a chance Henderson becomes a key part of Portland's future, but it's becoming more likely that he ends up somewhere else.
Perhaps being Phoenix's point guard is in the cards for Henderson.