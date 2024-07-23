What Was Suns' Most Impactful Offseason Move?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns weren't able to make any big splashes after a disappointing end to the 2023-24 season, though there were a few moves done that can bolster their chances of a deeper push when next year rolls around.
Limited by the NBA's second apron of the luxury tax, the Suns couldn't do much outside of trading a couple future picks and signing outside veterans on minimum deals in free agency.
ESPN's Bobby Marks went through each team's "most impactful" move of the summer, but when it came to Phoenix, he believes a trio of moves are tied for the top spot:
"The Suns managed to work around the second apron restrictions, re-signing O'Neale, Okogie and Monte Morris (a free agent)" wrote Marks.
"O'Neale is one of four players in the NBA to record 150 3-pointers, 50 steals and 40 blocks in each of the past two seasons. Morris averaged a career-high 5.3 assists two years with the Washington Wizards and fills a much needed void at point guard. The $8 million Okogie salary gives the Suns a tradable asset in mid-January."
The Suns preached continuity throughout the summer and were able to go above and beyond (thanks to Bird Rights) to ink O'Neale to a four-year, $42 million deal, ensuring he stuck around after Phoenix went and got him at the trade deadline.
O'Neale said he believes the Suns can be special - you can read more about that here.
Morris was an underrated signing to help fill the hole at point guard, regardless if he'll remain a strong bench option or even if he somehow works his way into the starting lineup.
"I didn't want to be a weak link,'' Morris previously said on his 5-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. "I plan to be even better here with the Suns and set the tone when my number is called."
Okogie received what many would call an eye-opening deal for his services, though Marks hits the nail on the head when pointing out the salary could be best utilized as trade collateral down the road.
All three deals separately aren't considered massive, nor combined do they move the needle significantly. Yet for a Suns squad severely restricted financially, they did well.