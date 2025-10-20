Suns Officially Pass on Extending New Starter
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns chose not to extend new starting center Mark Williams ahead of today's deadline for players in the 2022 NBA Draft to ink rookie-scale extensions.
The decision was expected, according to an earlier report from Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, as the Suns hope to see more consistency from the big man before forking over some hefty cash:
"I would not expect the rookie extension for Mark Williams. With his injury history just better to play out the season and see how much he plays and how well he plays," Gambo said on X.
"He is a good player when healthy. He would be a restricted free agent so Suns have a lot of control - they just may have to pay him more if he crushes it in a contract year."
Williams has struggled with injuries through the first three years of his career, all of which were spent with the Charlotte Hornets. He's played just 106 games in that time due to various health reasons.
The Suns acquired Williams on a draft-night trade with Charlotte, upgrading their center position with names such as Nick Richards (also a former Hornet) and No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach.
“I’ll just let my game take care of itself. Just focus on basketball, just focus on team and having and really good year," Williams said on the Suns bypassing his extension (h/t Duane Rankin).
Phoenix has been vocal about their plan to carefully make Williams available over the course of the season, which has included not playing him in any preseason games.
There's hope he can be available for the team's season opener against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
"Mark's on pace. You saw him today. Now he's doing live (practice). We said initially he's doing everything but live. Now he's doing live. So still the same goal, be ready to go for opening night. He's trying to get the right direction," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Williams.
Suns GM Brian Gregory at Media Day added, "When it comes to moving him forward, we're going to be strategic."
It's a long season, and the Suns will be careful with the progression of their big man.
In terms of the contract, it's perfectly understandable as to why he wasn't extended - and it seems as if Williams is understanding of the situation, too.