Reported Suns Approach to Mark Williams Situation is Wise
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns aren't expected to sign center Mark Williams to a rookie scale extension, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on X:
"I would not expect the rookie extension for Mark Williams. With his injury history just better to play out the season and see how much he plays and how well he plays. He is a good player when healthy. He would be a restricted free agent so Suns have a lot of control - they just may have to pay him more if he crushes it in a contract year."
Williams is on the last year of his rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent next offseason.
He arrived via trade on draft night from the Charlotte Hornets.
Injuries Have Hampered Mark Williams
Gambadoro's report follows that of The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, who also says Phoenix is unlikely to do so:
"Sources say that the Suns would prefer to bank another full season of data on Williams — hopefully marked by some sustained health after Williams was limited to 106 games in his first three NBA seasons — before committing to a new deal for the Duke product."
Williams has flashed his talent as a more than serviceable center in the NBA. However, an array of injuries has prevented the new Suns center to really reach new heights after playing in just 106 games across his first three seasons.
Suns Expect Williams to Be Ready for Regular Season
Phoenix head coach Jordan Ott says the hope is Williams will be ready for the season-opener despite not playing at all in preseason as a precaution.
"Mark's on pace. You saw him today. Now he's doing live (practice). We said initially he's doing everything but live. Now he's doing live. So still the same goal, be ready to go for opening night. He's trying to get the right direction," said Ott.
Gambadoro reports Williams should be good to go when the Suns host the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22.
If Williams struggles again with health, Phoenix will look to Nick Richards and rookie top-ten pick Khaman Maluach to help fill the void. Maluach particularly has impressed during preseason play, though the hope is to have a fully healthy five spot for most of the 2025-26 season.
Yet as it stands right now, the Suns are wisely playing wait-and-see with Williams.