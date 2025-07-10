Suns Officially React to Devin Booker Contract Extension
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially announced Devin Booker's contract extension, putting pen to paper after it was reported last night.
Though the Suns only stated it was a "multi-year" contract extension and didn't mention financials, the extension is for two years and is worth up to $145 million, which makes the new contract the largest annual average extension in NBA history.
The deal will keep Booker in Phoenix through the 2029-30 season.
“Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns, representing the best of our organization, our community and our future,” said Suns owner Mat Ishbia in the team's official statement.
“As the team’s all-time leading scorer, his on-court achievements are unparalleled and the result of his relentless preparation and unwavering pursuit of excellence. His character, leadership and ‘I’ll do it’ mentality define the standards and culture we uphold.
"Moreover, his connection with our fans is unique – his impact resonates across the Valley, and his tireless efforts in supporting Arizona’s youth and families reflect the deep community bond we cherish.”
More from the release:
"Entering his 11th NBA season, Booker has played his whole career with the Suns and became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer when he surpassed Walter Davis on Feb. 3 of this past season. One of just six active players with at least 10 years of experience in the league while playing with only one team, he is also the franchise’s leader in games scoring 20-plus, 30-plus, 40-plus, 50-plus and 60-plus points, highlighted by a franchise-record 70-point performance on March 24, 2017, in Boston. Booker ranks first in Suns history in career three-pointers made while ranking second in field goals and free throws made, fourth in assists, ninth in steals and sixth in games played.
"Selected by the Suns with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Booker holds career averages of 24.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 673 career games through his first 10 seasons. The 28-year-old Booker surpassed 16,000 career points this past March, becoming the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the milestone. Among all NBA players to enter the league in the past quarter century, Booker is one of just four to score at least 1,000 points in each of his first 10 career seasons, joining LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook. He holds the arena scoring records for four current NBA arenas, including PHX Arena (58 points on Dec. 17, 2022).
"In 47 career playoff games, Booker has averaged 28.0 points on 48.6% shooting from the field, 38.9% from three-point range and 89.9% from the free throw line, plus 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds. His 28.0 career playoff points per game stands as the eighth-highest scoring average in league history. Booker set an NBA record for most points by a player in his first career postseason by totaling 601 points in the 2021 playoffs, and his 33.7 points per game on 58.5% shooting from the field in the 2023 playoffs mark the only time in league history that a guard has averaged at least 30 points on 58% in a single postseason.
"The most impactful of his work to support the Arizona community, the Devin Booker Starting Five initiative contributed $2.5 million over a five-year span to support local nonprofits. Through the Devin Booker Starting Five, Booker funded 25 grants to support the local community and positively impact children and families in need across Arizona."