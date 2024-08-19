Suns PG Took One of NBA's Biggest Pay Cuts
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns PG Tyus Jones is taking one of the NBA's biggest drops in pay from last season to 2024-25, according to HoopsHype.
The basketball website ranked the NBA's largest gaps in pay between last year and the upcoming campaign, and Jones' $10.6 million pay cut to sign with Phoenix as a free agent landed him at No. 9 on the list after his salary went from $14 million to $3.3 million.
"As was the case for Trent Jr, things didn’t go as expected for Tyus Jones in free agency, who had to settle for a minimum contract with the Phoenix Suns after putting up a career year in scoring, assists, rebounds, field goal percentage and three-point shooting in Washington. That had to sting," wrote HoopsHype.
"Even so, Jones will now be on a huge stage playing for a contender with a whole lot of eyeballs on it every night, so another big season for Jones on a non-tanking team could spell a lucrative payday for the former Duke standout next summer."
Former Suns Chris Paul and Cam Payne also cracked the list, too.
As for Jones, he offered the following explanation as to why he chose the Suns over more lucrative offers:
"The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family - beginning with the way Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how Coach (Mike Budenholzer) showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard," Jones said.
"My agent walked me and my family through multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels but the Suns' opportunity is where I can best maximize my value for a return to free agent next year as well as give myself a chance to be part of what I think will be a special team and season."
The Suns - sitting in the second apron of the NBA's luxury tax - were banking on outside veterans taking a pay cut in order to compete for a championship, and that's exactly the route that Jones took by signing in the Valley.