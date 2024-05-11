Suns React to Mike Budenholzer Hire
PHOENIX -- It's officially, official.
The Phoenix Suns are hiring Mike Budenholzer as the franchise's next head coach.
The news comes rather shortly following the dismissal of Frank Vogel - who served just one season in the role.
“We’re excited to name Mike as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns and bring him back to his home state of Arizona,” said owner Mat Ishbia in a statement. “Mike has proven himself to be among the most successful head coaches in the NBA. He is the right leader to take us to the next level and reach our championship goals.”
Suns general manager James Jones added, “Mike’s exceptional basketball acumen, championship pedigree and his standing as one of the NBA’s premier coaches will be invaluable as we compete for a championship.
“We’re confident that under his leadership our team will reach new levels of success.”
Phoenix won 49 games in the 2023-24 regular season before being swept in the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
More on Budenholzer - a native of Holbrook - from the press release:
"Named the 22nd head coach in Suns history, Budenholzer spent five seasons each as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18) and Milwaukee Bucks (2018-23), guiding the Hawks to a franchise record 60 wins in 2014-15 and leading the Bucks past the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. Budenholzer has led his teams to the playoffs in nine of his 10 seasons as a head coach, reaching the Conference Semifinals six times and the Conference Finals on three occasions.
"His .538 winning percentage over 104 career playoff games is 11th-best in NBA history among coaches with over 100 career playoff games."
An official press conference is expected soon.