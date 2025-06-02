Report: Suns Reinforcing Intention to Trade Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' offseason, expected to be one of the busiest in franchise history, has only had two major highlights so far nearly two months after it ended.
The Suns were quick to move on from first-year coach Mike Budenholzer, firing him only one day after they finished the 2024-25 season 36-46 and missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.
On May 1, the Suns decided to promote internally for a new general manager, elevating Brian Gregory from vice president of player programming, and moving former general manager James Jones to senior advisor after owner Mat Ishbia promised "a lot of change" was coming at his end-of-season press conference just a few days following Budenholzer's firing.
However, they have still not hired a replacement for Budenholzer, rightfully taking their time this cycle, or made any major roster moves with the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen all predicted to be in trade talks this summer.
Durant is obviously biggest name of the bunch, and it had been speculated that the Suns could attempt to keep him based on who they hire as their next head coach.
NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported Sunday, however, that the Suns are still likely to move on from Durant.
"There have been strong indications during the search process, sources say, to reinforce the notion that Phoenix is likely to move on from Kevin Durant after Durant's 2 1/2-season run in the desert," Stein wrote.
"It has been anticipated for some time that Phoenix, no matter who is hired as the new coach, will explore its Durant trade options this offseason — in collaboration with the future Hall of Famer and his business manager Rich Kleiman — after Phoenix unilaterally pursued a Durant trade in February that the 36-year-old ultimately urged them not to make."
Last week, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said he was "98% sure (Durant's) not gonna be a Sun next year."
Where Durant ends up is a complete mystery with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat all currently the favorites to land him if Phoenix does trade him away.
No matter who the Suns' next coach is, the offseason and all corresponding moves will likely be highlighted by what they decide to do with Durant.