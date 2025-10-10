Suns Reportedly Turned Down by NBA Champ in Free Agency
PHOENIX -- As the preseason gets fully underway in NBA action, the Phoenix Suns are hopeful in figuring out their roster after making some massive changes.
The Suns brought in faces such as Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green among other youthful talents in hopes of re-tooling rather than reloading around star Devin Booker.
However, their outlook may have been different had Bruce Brown accepted their offer in free agency - as the Denver Post reports Phoenix was in on Brown:
"He followed through on that point by taking the Nuggets’ offer amid interest from other teams, including the Lakers and Suns, league sources told The Post. “I was like, ‘You know what, I don’t care how much (I get offered). If I get somewhere more, I don’t care. I’m just gonna go back to Denver because I just think it’s a perfect fit for me,’” Brown said.
“Playing style, and I mean, I want to win again. So I think it was a pretty quick answer for me once I found out they wanted me back.”
Suns Wanted Bruce Brown in NBA Free Agency
Brown is an all-around playmaker that was a big piece of Denver's NBA championship in the 2022-23 season.
While the Suns try to re-shift their culture, Brown's presence, versatility and overall body of work would have been a strong fit for Phoenix's next chapter.
Brown's ability to play multiple positions across the floor would have been a vital piece for first-year coach Jordan Ott to deploy, especially without the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
It's unknown exactly what contract Brown was offered, though it was clear Brown was only focused on a reunion with Denver after departing the Nuggets for more money after the NBA Finals run.
For his career, the 29-year-old averages 8.9 points on 47% shooting with 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Phoenix isn't expected to be a competitive team out West in 2025-25 while the Nuggets fully have hopes of bringing back another championship, partly in thanks to Brown's re-arrival.
Former Suns fan favorite Cam Johnson also is now in Denver after being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick.
Phoenix is currently 2-0 in preseason play and will begin the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Sacramento Kings.