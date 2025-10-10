Suns Urged to Trade for Warriors Star
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are still connected to Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga, who re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent this offseason but is still highly expected to be available on the trade market.
Not only are the Suns hoping to land Kuminga, Bleacher Report believes they should.
In their piece going over one move each NBA team should make, the Suns were pushed to trade Grayson Allen and a top 11 protected pick for Kuminga.
Suns Pushed to Make Jonathan Kuminga Trade
"The Phoenix Suns were among the teams reportedly interested in Kuminga this summer, and acquiring him outside the bounds of a sign-and-trade is less complicated (since we've also nixed the restriction on trading recently signed players)," Andy Bailey wrote.
"Grayson Allen doesn't have the upside Kuminga does, but he would instantly fit Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's system better, is a career 41.4 percent three-point shooter and has even shown a little playmaking pop in his last couple years.
"For the Suns, though there's no guarantee Kuminga becomes a building-block level talent, he's seven years younger than Allen and certainly has a better chance at that than the Suns' sharpshooter.
"A two-man game with Devin Booker and Kuminga has as much potential as anything else currently on the roster."
Would Jonathan Kuminga Trade Make Sense?
The Suns are hoping to make a final big splash to complete the re-tooling of the roster after moving away from names such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Phoenix currently has pieces in Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green surrounding Devin Booker, though the Suns will need more firepower if they're soon going to compete in a tough Western Conference.
Is Kuminga that piece?
His youth and presence on the wing could be a benefit - we took a closer look at his fit, which you can read more about here.
Phoenix reportedly offered a four-year, $90 million contract to Kuminga while also reportedly wanting a trade package surrounding Royce O'Neale and second-round picks to Golden State.
Suns Excited for 2025-26 Season
Kuminga or not, the Suns are excited for the new year.
"This past summer was too long for my likening not being in the playoffs," Booker said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"I’m eager to get back to it. I’m excited. Obviously, we’ve had some changes with the roster. We’ve had some changes with the coaches."