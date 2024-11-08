Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Mavericks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are riding high in the first two weeks of the new season. They will be taking a newfound six-game win streak to the road to face the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night.
The Suns are 7-1 on the season behind the fortunes of relatively strong health, improved depth, and a change in team philosophy under the leadership of coach Mike Budenholzer.
As for the health front, Phoenix revealed the official injury report for the duel with Dallas - who they defeated on October 26 - with a nearly clean bill of health.
Suns Injury Report
- Ryan Dunn (left ankle sprain) is questionable
- Bradley Beal (elbow) is probable
Dunn injured himself after retrieving a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Miami Heat last night that lead to a Jusuf Nurkic basket from 30 feet out as the shot clock expired. Gerald Bourguet of PHNX reported that Dunn's ankle appeared to be swollen post-game, so it will be fascinating to follow his status over the next day.
Beal has been progressively improving and should be good to go tomorrow after dealing with various upper-arm ailments over the last two weeks.
Josh Okogie is also off the report but has yet to appear in a game thus far.
Mavs Injury Report
- Maxi Kleber (hamstring) is doubtful
- Dereck Lively II (shoulder) is out
- P.J. Washington (knee) is out
- Dante Exum (wrist) is out
Kleber was upgraded to doubtful today after being injured the first time these two teams played. It is unlikely he suits up tomorrow, but a return appears imminent.
Lively was injured on November 3 and Washington was the day after. Both have remained key cogs in Dallas' frontcourt - so it should be interesting to see how Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd responds to this development.
Exum has been out since preseason after getting surgery on a wrist injury.
The Suns are set to face a relatively shorthanded Dallas team, but they ultimately still must outpace the likes of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson in the end.
Tip off is set for shortly after 5:30 P.M. Arizona time Friday night and will be broadcast on ESPN.