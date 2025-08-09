Suns Reveal New Jersey Numbers
PHOENIX -- It's been an offseason of change for the Phoenix Suns.
After missing the postseason for the first time since 2019-20, the Suns decided to act quickly - firing their head coach and ultimately replacing their general manager in the process before also parting ways with stars in the likes of Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.
Phoenix, still with Devin Booker, hopes to get back to their winning ways ahead of the 2025-26 season, and perhaps their slew of new arrivals can help make that a reality.
Phoenix Suns Reveal New Jersey Numbers
Dillon Brooks will take the No. 3, last worn by Beal. Hopefully fans who bought Beal jerseys will be able to salvage them with some duct tape and sharpie work. Brooks previously has worn 24 and 9 during his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.
Jalen Green now owns the No. 4, which previously was held by rookie center Oso Ighodaro last season. Green initially started out with 0 before transitioning to 4 in 2023. Ighodaro now owns the No. 11 jersey entering his second season.
Both Green and Brooks arrived to Phoenix in the deal that sent Durant to the Rockets.
The Suns' three draft picks in Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea all have their first official jersey numbers. Maluach, the tenth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, owns No. 10 with Fleming taking 20 and Brea owning 14. None of the three draft picks carry over their original college numbers.
On draft night, the Suns also acquired starting center Mark Williams, who will rock the 15 jersey after wearing 5 for the Charlotte Hornets previously.
Isaiah Livers (18) and CJ Huntley (22) are on two-way deals entering this season while free agents Nigel Hayes-Davis (21) and Jared Butler (25) are new additions as well.