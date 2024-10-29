Suns Reveal Starters vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their starting five ahead of tonight's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
PHOENIX SUNS STARTING FIVE
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Jusuf Nurkic
The Suns are currently 2-1 after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in their home opener over the weekend. Los Angeles is undefeated at 3-0.
Through three games, Jones' impact on the floor has been remarkable in terms of setting Phoenix's offense up for success. The free agent signing has just two turnovers in the Suns' first three games.
Beal was questionable with elbow soreness before reportedly being cleared via John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Beal needed to "check some boxes" pre-game but they felt confident.
Rookie Ryan Dunn started in Beal's place and was a key piece in helping the Suns push past the Mavericks on Saturday.
“I think it was a great night for Ryan (Dunn). That there (Luka Dončić) is one of the top, top players in our league, a top test in our league to go into the lab and learn from it," Mike Budenholzer said after the game.
"He had some good possessions, and he had some possessions where we can look at it and talk about where he can improve. I thought the defense and his athleticism were a positive and then the three in the fourth quarter was huge, the threes throughout the game, shooting it with confidence. You know, a good night for Ryan (Dunn).”
Durant and Booker combined for 53 points in Phoenix's loss to the Lakers on Friday. Nurkic rebounded after a poor outing against Los Angeles with a 18 point/14 rebound double-double.
Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 PM local time at Footprint Center.
