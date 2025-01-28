Report: Suns' Rivals Joining Race for Jimmy Butler
The Phoenix Suns have some more competition for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler ahead of the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline, and it's a familiar face.
According to NBA insider Kevin O'Connor, the Golden State Warriors are back in the mix.
"Sources: The Warriors are one of several teams back in the mix for Jimmy Butler now that the Heat have lowered their asking price," he posted on X.
Butler was just suspended for a third time by Miami, and it sure feels like his days with the Heat are numbered - especially with the price tag reportedly being dropped.
The Suns have long been considered the front-runner for Butler, as there's mutual interest between the two parties.
However, Bradley Beal doesn't seem to want to waive his no-trade clause, and the Heat reportedly aren't fans of taking on his massive contract - creating a complicated avenue for a deal to get done.
Golden State was initially believed to be in the mix for Butler's services earlier in the year, though that speculation died down.
However, Butler's services are reportedly back on the menu for the Bay Area.
“From the sources I’ve been talking to for the last really 48 hours, but definitely tonight, the Heat’s price has dropped,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said (h/t Arizona Sports).
“They are willing to do more than when this all started last month. The Heat are trying to get this done.
“I want to be real careful: I am not saying this is for sure going to happen, I am not predicting what is going to happen, but I do think some teams that thought they were out of this are coming back in because it doesn’t look like the Suns and the Heat are going to be able to consummate a deal.
"I think we might see a team swoop in here and get Jimmy Butler at a cheap price. … That’s the phase of this where this is at.”