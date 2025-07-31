Why Phoenix Suns Should Land Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga This Offseason
The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have been headed towards a divorce for months. Whether it happens this offseason, at the next trade deadline or beyond is yet to be seen. The Phoenix Suns should help accelerate the process and acquire the young forward, though.
Why Suns should land Warriors' Kuminga
The Suns made a massive roster shakeup this offseason. By trading Kevin Durant and stretching and waiving Bradley Beal's contract, a new (and much-needed) era is arriving in Phoenix.
After a 36-46 season, with Devin Booker, Durant and Beal at the helm, how much worse can it *really* get for the franchise? They don't have their draft capital. They'll be paying Beal for years to come. They gutted their depth to acquire Durant, then Beal.
This offseason was a step in the right direction, though. The club brought in Jalen Green, who is a young guard with star potential. The incoming trade package from the Durant deal also brought in Dillon Brooks, who provides a culture-setting personality and much-needed complementary play.
The additions of Khaman Maluach and Mark Williams re-built the center position, too.
How could an addition of Kuminga add to the already-positive offseason? For starters, a team that won 36 games and missed the postseason is a great starting point for a retool. Booker is in his prime and the team around him might not equal more wins, but it's less of a dead end than they had prior.
The Warriors are prioritizing short-term talent around Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. Kuminga isn't in that picture, and is currently a restricted free agent.
The Suns would have to move on from some depth to acquire Kuminga in a sign-and-trade in what would likely be a four-year, $90 million deal for the 22-year-old swingman.
However, the G Leage Ignite product averaged 15.3 points per game last season, adding 4.6 rebounds per contest. Having suffered an injury that sidelined him for two months, then returning to Butler in his role certainly made his season look worse than it was.
Kuminga, with a fresh start, could explore the star potential he's flashed in past seasons. What better team than Phoenix? Going to a bottom feeder is seen as empty stats for young talents with potential.
Playing alongside Booker and Green -- two guards with strong scoring capabilities -- would allow Kuminga to take a step forward in his career while playing alongside a solid core of players.
For the Suns, the path to contention isn't easy. They depleted their asset pool in recent years. Adding young, high-potential talent is the way to go for the club. Kuminga on a four-year deal would allow Phoenix to take a swing on his potential, and eventually move the contract in a trade if need be.
For both sides -- the Suns and Kuminga -- taking a shot on one another while neither has much to lose in this situation certainly doesn't hurt.