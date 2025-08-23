Suns Should Trade For Young Kings Guard
The Phoenix Suns are in need of a trade in the backcourt to give them something to build around for the future.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley thinks Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter could be traded sometime soon.
"Carter's rookie season was sidetracked by injury, and he never seemed to find his footing following that delayed start. Last year's No. 13 pick tied for 35th in the draft class with 138 points, and his efficiency was no more impressive than his volume (37/29.5/59.1)," Buckley wrote.
"... While Carter never projected to be a primary playmaker, he can't even fill a connector role if he's too often left out of the offensive equation entirely. And between the aforementioned quartet, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis and maybe even rookie first-rounder Nique Clifford, the Kings might have a lot of mouths to feed before Carter's appetite enters their thought process.
"Throw in the fact this franchise has never really enjoyed the most fertile development program, and there are myriad reasons for Carter to want out. It's one thing for a young player to struggle finding minutes on a win-now contender, but it's quite another to see them get stuck behind a veteran core that's highly unlikely to secure more than a play-in tournament invitation."
The Suns could be a good fit for Carter, who started his career on the wrong foot. He could give the Suns the point guard they need to pair with Devin Booker in the backcourt.
Carter would likely start off the bench, but it gives the Suns the ability to put Booker in a lineup with another ball handler. That could help the Suns tremendously down the line and give them an additional look on offense.
In order to acquire Carter, the Suns would have to part ways with a player like center Nick Richards or veteran forward Royce O'Neale.