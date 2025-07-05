Suns Slammed for Offseason Approach
PHOENIX -- The NBA free agent period is one day away from officially beginning, and the Phoenix Suns haven't been super active on the open market.
Of course, there's a few explanations as to why.
The Suns have had a busy offseason up to the early portions of free agency after shaking up their front office, coaching staff and roster - with a new general manager, head coach and Kevin Durant out of the picture here in the desert.
While the Suns continue to figure out a plan surrounding Bradley Beal, Phoenix likely won't be able to do anything concerning free agency thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax.
Bleacher Report didn't hold back in their early free agency evaluations of Phoenix, however.
"If the Phoenix Suns have a plan, they've done an unbelievable job of hiding it," wrote Greg Swartz.
"Phoenix is still over the second apron even after trading Kevin Durant and his $54.7 million salary, so they are limited to veteran minimum deals and re-signing their own free agents. Even so, Martin was waived to cut the tax bill while Jones (Orlando Magic) and Plumlee (Charlotte Hornets) have both departed.
"The Suns' only signing to date, Hayes-Davis, hasn't played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, although he's been incredibly successful in the Euroleague and passed up a contract that would have paid him more than the $2 million he'll make from the Suns this season.
"It's hard to imagine Hayes-Davis seeing a lot of playing time on a wing-heavy rotation in Phoenix unless a trade shakes things up."
Swartz is fair in his evaluation of Phoenix - though there's not much the Suns can do until they get the Beal situation figured out.