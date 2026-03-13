The Phoenix Suns are hoping to get another W in the win column after stringing together four consecutive victories, though a tough Toronto Raptors team plays host at home while the Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back.

It won't be easy for Jordan Ott's squad tonight, though they did get a boost with Jordan Goodwin officially being ruled available with his calf injury.

Tonight's matchup truly could go either way — here's Phoenix's starting lineup in Toronto:

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Raptors

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Royce O'Neale

Oso Ighodaro

Opening tip is set for just past 4:30 PM AZ time.

This is the same starting lineup the Suns have used for the last five games.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) are out for the Suns, who are just two games back from the third seed in a tough Western Conference.

The duo of Booker/Green has been nothing short of imperative for Phoenix in their current four-game winning streak. The two combined for 79 points in last night's win over Indiana.

"Value possessions. Trying to maximize each possession. Open lines of communication. Try to collaborate and find solutions," Ott told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin after the victory.

"You never can anticipate everything that's going to happen in the game, but once situations come up that we haven't covered or come up yet this season, we try to address it right then and there. Talk through it. Those lines of communication are growing. We need to speed it up. Practice time is limited this time of the year."

The Suns hope to finish off tonight's back-to-back with a win against a Toronto team that prides itself on defense and not turning the ball over. With homecourt and rest advantage, the Raptors have a slight edge according to ESPN's basketball index.

"Tough team. Playing hard. Very different style of basketball," Suns forward Royce O'Neale said of Toronto last night (h/t Rankin).

"I think we need to make things challenging for them. Try to attack the paint, take away their 3s and for us defensively, set the tone and turn up the intensity. Offensively, move the ball and do what we got to do to win the game."

The Suns have been hot lately — and if they can keep the ball rolling tonight, Phoenix has to feel good about their trajectory for the rest of the season.